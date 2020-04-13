The Spanish tennis player Rafa Nadal has shared a video with his followers preparing a cake in the kitchen during confinement

Rafa Nadal is taking advantage of quarantine to improve in the kitchen. The Balearic tennis player has shared a video preparing a sponge cake, but without forgetting tennis: his way of grabbing the blender pulling backwards is being widely discussed on social networks.

«I am overwhelmed with work at home… It would be easier to be in the Monte Carlo tournament (he played this week) training 3 hours of tennis, but for now it is what he plays and with a good face. Then I put a photo of the result … And what was said, to cheer up !! », the tennis player wrote between laughing smiles.