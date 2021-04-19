Rafa Nadal changes his Monday routine and does a double shift

Rafael Nadal He was barely seen at Godó in 2002, when at the age of 15 he finished his first game of the qualifying round with defeat against the Italian. Stefano galvani. He left his mark in 2003 by standing up at the central Àlex Corretja. An injury took him away from the 2004 edition. He returned to begin his history as king of clay, winning in 2005, in his first double. Montecarlo-Barcelona.

Since then, the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy he waited every Monday of the tournament for the start-up of his champion, who normally hurried his presence in Monaco until the last day to lift the cup.

The Monday routine was consolidated, with or without first contact with the courts and the ball, according to their performance and demand in Monte Carlo, and other public relations commitments with the event, such as the ‘photo opportunity’ in places designated as the Liceo and the official press conference before the media.

In this 2021, strange in itself due to the limitations derived from the fight against Covid, Rafa Nadal changed his agenda. He postponed his public appearance before the press to Tuesday, he dedicated himself exclusively to cleaning his tennis, everything that he did not like or believe led him to defeat against the Russian Andrey Rublev in Monte Carlo rooms.

He had a reserved court at four in the afternoon, but he decided to do a double session. At noon he had Albert Ramos, also left-handed, on the other side of the track. An hour and a half intense. In the afternoon session, technical work recovering sensations with his blows. By his side, Francis Roig commenting on gestures. His other coach, Carlos Moyà, He was sparring again, because he continues to treasure a lot of tennis from that tennis that took him to world No. 1.