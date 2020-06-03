“data-reactid =” 25 “>” 34 years, Rafa … Who would catch them friend! I will never tire of saying it: it is fortunate that the path of sport has given me your friendship. I hope that together we can continue working to face new challenges and achieve our goals, “Gasol has dedicated to him along with an image that portrays both castings in an emotional embrace. “data-reactid =” 25 “>” 34 years, Rafa … Who would catch them friend! I will never tire of saying it: it is fortunate that the path of sport has given me your friendship. I hope that together we can continue working to face new challenges and achieve our goals, “Gasol has dedicated to him along with an image that portrays both castings in an emotional embrace. “data-reactid =” 26 “>” Congratulations, Rafa “, has also been directed by tennis player Dominic Thiem, who has always considered Spanish a kind of mentor and benchmark, as well as one of his most beloved rivals, through the Stories section of Instagram: a message that Rafa was quick to reply to thank him. “data-reactid =” 26 “>” Congratulations, Rafa “, has also been directed by tennis player Dominic Thiem, who has always considered Spanish a kind of mentor and benchmark, as well as one of his most beloved rivals, through the Stories section of Instagram: a message that Rafa was quick to reply to thank him.

“Thank you very much to all the boys and girls, to the staff and to the teams for this birthday surprise!”, Wrote Nadal together with an image that shows him smiling and showing off his succulent cake.