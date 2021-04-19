Rafa Nadal, before the Godó of the reconquest

Rafael Nadal he is at home, he is one of the players and coaches who will make up his bubble in private homes, from where they will travel by car from the organization to the club. As was the case with other tennis players in Monte Carlo, which, like the Ciudad Condal, brings together numerous members of the circuit.

He arrived at RCTB-1899 on Sunday with his Praetorian Guard, his two trainers, Carlos Moyà Y Francis Roig, the physiotherapist Rafa Maymo and the manager Carlos Costa. Soon the sports director of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy, David ferrer, who closely followed the work of the eleven-time champion.

Even the Spanish Davis Cup captain, Sergi Bruguera, he expressly spent a few minutes on the court to see how the king of clay polished the errors that he considered led him to defeat against Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of Monte Carlo. He spoke of serve and backhand, but he dedicated himself above all to fine-tuning the blow on which his power pivots, the drive. For just over an hour, rallying with Charly Moyà.

He aspires to a twelfth trophy, first since 2018 because in 2019 he yielded to Dominic Thiem and the pandemic truncated the 2020 edition. Today he will meet his first rival, who will come out of the duel between the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka and the dutch Tallon griekspoor, both from the previous one.

The French Adrian manarino He became seventeenth seeded and got rid of being able to collide with Nadal at the beginning by taking the position of the Norwegian Casper ruud, goes down due to discomfort in the right arm.

Nadal has room for action to regain the feelings he had in preparation and training prior to his defeat. “I hope it is an isolated game,” he commented. He has begun to remedy as he may have significant obstacles along the way.

In eighths he would meet the Chilean Cristian Garin or the two-time Japanese champion Kei nishikori, one of the protagonists of the opening day, against Guido pella.