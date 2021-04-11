Rafa Nadal ATP Montecarlo 2021 Frame

Rafa Nadal Montecarlo 2021 frame

Rafael Nadal, exempt from the first round as the third seed of the Monte Carlo tournament, will debut against the winner of the match between Adrian mannarino, 35 of the lists, and a tennis player from the qualifying round that starts tomorrow on the clay courts of the Country Club of the Principality of Monaco.

The number 3 of the world ranking avoids Novak Djokovic, world number one, until a hypothetical final. And it is that Fabio Fognini, the innocent hand of the draw as defender of the crown, has placed him at the bottom of the table with Daniil Medvevev as the main favorite.

This is Rafa Nadal’s path in Monte Carlo, it is not a difficult draw in the first rounds but always with caution 💪🏻🎾 I’m looking forward to seeing Rafa in Monte Carlo 😍✨ pic.twitter.com/jEDk99UBiA – Planeta Tennis (@TennisPlaneta) April 9, 2021

On the side of the Rafa Nadal box, who is looking for his twelfth wound in Monaco, there are Grigor Dimitrov, Roberto Bautista and Andrey Rublev, among others.