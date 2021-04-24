Rafa Nadal arrives just in time to play the final

04/24/2021

On at 17:41 CEST

We already have a final in Barcelona. Rafael Nadal will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the 68th edition of Open Banc Sabadell from the city of Barcelona. Rafa Nadal beat Pablo Carreño in the semifinals of the Conde de Godó Trophy with two sets 6-3 and 6-2 in just 1 hour and 40 minutes.

The Nadal The most authentic of the entire tournament appeared at the time I needed it most. Rafa know that with Carreno It is not played and that if he wanted to have options to beat him he had to play at his highest level from minute one of the game.

With this winning mentality, not one but two serves broke the Asturian at the start of the first set. A margin that he undoubtedly needed to close the first set since in the seventh game with a 5-1 and the serve, far from winning the set, the Asturian has broken the serve to the Balearic Islands and has been about to break it again in the ninth. Pablo Carreño He did not find a way to harm his rival since the Spaniard held the baton practically the entire set. However, something similar to 6-3 against Norrie has happened again, it was difficult for him to close the set (6-3) despite being much more consistent than in previous rounds.

Rafa He went up in gear in the second set and started with a break in favor and consolidating the break in the second game with his serve. Carreño, who was not quite comfortable, managed to save several breaking balls in his second serve, but could not finish saving it, practically signing his final sentence. It is very difficult to break twice the service to Nadal and more in your field.

Rafael Nadal will face the first finalist of this tournament Count of Godó 2021, the tennis player in fashion this season, Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek, which has been easily discarded from Jannik Sinner with a double 3-6, he won his first Masters 1000 by proclaiming himself champion in Monte Carlo.

The world number 5 recalled, after his victory against the Italian, the last time he faced Rafa in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell: “It feels great to go back to the final and I will try to redeem myself from the last time. That (in 2018) was an experience that I learned from playing a final against Nadal.” Precisely the last final he played Rafael Nadal in this tournament it was 2018 before Stefanos Tsitsipas, when the Balearic Islands won by a clear 6-2, 6-1. Since 2005, Rafael Nadal He has been proclaimed 11 times in the Conde de Godó Tournament, becoming the tennis player with the most titles in the history of the tournament.

We have seen in this tournament a Nadal that has definitely gone game by game from less to more. Today, with more favorable conditions on the track, we have seen him more comfortable and with a few sparks at times of that Rafa that we have memorized.