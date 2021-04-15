Rafa Nadal-Andrey Rublev: schedule and where to see the Monte Carlo rooms on TV

Updated 04/15/2021 – 19:57

Rafael Nadal and Andrey Rublev meet this Friday in the quarter-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 in the match that closes the day at Rainier III center court.

Nadal and Rublev will jump to play at around 4.30pm after having beaten Grigor Dimitrov and Roberto Bautista, respectively, in a very different way. Spanish and Russian have met twice, both on hard court, with the Balearic triumph without giving up a set.

The match between Rafa Nadal and Andrey Rublev of the quarter-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 will be played on Friday, April 16 at the Rainier III court in the fourth shift of a day that starts at 11.00. It can be followed live through the channel #Vamos en Movistar.

#Vamos and Movistar Deportes offer the Monte Carlo Masters 1000. Jose Antonio Mielgo, Miguel ngel Calleja, MAC, and Borja Zugardi are in charge of the narration of the matches with the comments of Roberto Carretero and Guille Alcaide.

You can also follow the game with live comments from MARCA.com. At its completion, you will be able to read the chronicle, Nadal’s statements and the best analysis of what happened on the track.