Rafa Nadal and the ‘Grand Slam’ record race: “Djokovic is more obsessed than me”

Updated 04/19/2021 – 15:08

In full clay tour, which ends with the Roland Garros celebration, Rafael Nadal spoke in Metro about the rivalry between the ‘Big Three’ of the racket for being the one that won the most ‘Grabd Slam’ titles at the end of their respective careers.

In this sense, the Spaniard points out that “Djokovic is more obsessed than I in this aspect, more focused on it, And I mean it in a good way. I see that he is talking about records all the time. to understand my career. I have a healthy ambition. That is not to say that I am not ambitious because then I would not be in the position I am in today. It is just a different kind of ambition than Novak. ”

The Serbian accumulates 18 greats, at 33 years old, while Nadal and Federer share 20 twisted each.