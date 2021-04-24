Rafa Nadal and Pablo Carreño, today for a gold final for Godó

Rafael Nadal, 34 years old and world No. 3, and Pablo Carreño, 29 and 13, will park today Saturday (not before 4:00 p.m.) their friendship during the minutes that they fight for a final of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy which is gold for both of us.

It would have a lot of meaning for Nadal despite his eleven crowns in the tournament. It is only his third tournament of the season, he did not start as he wanted the vital clay-court tour in Monte Carlo and take off definitively in the RCT Barcelona-1899 it would have a dual sporting and emotional value.

Carreño, recent winner of the ATP 250 from Marbella, stayed at the gates of the final in 2018, beaten by the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, which is back on track for the title. The Hellenic then lost against Rafa Nadal. Monte Carlo champion, at 22 years of world number 5, he threatens the Spanish survivor more than ever, although he should not get lost in the semifinals as he must face the mighty Italian Jannik Sinner, 19 years old, 19th ATP and prolonging the good form that will take him to the final in Miami.

The Conde de Godó 2021 Trophy has become very expensive.

Palmarés 7-0 Nadal, 4-0 on clay

Rafa Nadal and Pablo Carreño, allies in the Davis Cup, meet for the eighth time. The record speaks in favor of the manacorí, with full victories on aggregate (7-0) and on clay (4-0), a surface on which he has taken the seven sets held.

The most recent antecedent was in a covered pavilion and a hard surface. Nadal beat in the quarterfinals Paris-Bercy by 4-6, 7-5 and 6-1. It was weeks after the severe 6-1 and 6-1 of the clay of RomeAlthough the man from Gijón came directly from the semis of the US Open, without energy or courage to face that tournament in conditions.