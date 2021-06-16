Rafa Nadal and Ona Carbonell preside over the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar graduation

After an emotional and warm academic ceremony, 39 students have finished their graduate school stage at the Rafa Nadal International School, the American international school located in the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar facilities.

As is tradition, Rafa Nadal has presided over the ceremony and addressed the families, teachers and young students to congratulate you on having completed a very important period of your lives. During his speech, Rafa wanted to highlight the importance of the fight to overcome adversity: “In the future we will be following in your footsteps and rejoicing in all your professional and personal successes, which I am sure there will be many. But I have to tell you that not everything will be joy on the way. You will have bad moments, periods of doubts and many obstacles that will come between you and your goals. And it will be those painful moments that will help you grow as students, as tennis players, as professionals and above all, like people”.

The Spanish tennis player stressed that “in those moments you should have enough humility to take on complicated situations, look to the future with optimism and put the means to overcome all the barriers that lie ahead. And from then on, there is only one formula: the to work more, fight more and sacrifice to the maximum (…). You know that I do not usually give much advice, but if I have learned something these years is to always try to get up.

If in previous ceremonies the guests to the graduation had been Pau Gasol, David Ferrer, Roger Federer and Maria Sharapova (these last two virtually), this year the godmother has been Ona Carbonell. In the absence of a month for Ona to compete in the Olympic Games again, the captain of the Spanish synchronized swimming team has been a source of inspiration for the students, not only for her sporting feats, but also for having become a benchmark in sports. time to reconcile motherhood with elite sports.

In his speech he also had words of motivation for the 39 graduates: “Winning or losing being part of the learning process. A path that leads some of us to be professionals of the sport we love and others to better understand it from the outside, applying its teachings in other fields of life. In any case, you will share that it is not a matter of winning or losing, of becoming professionals or not, but of giving everything, of training to improve, day by day, to take advantage of the opportunities we have, coaches we have. That is one of the virtues that I admire in Rafa Nadal (among others) and that is what you have surely also learned at this Academy “

The ceremony also featured interventions by Alexander Marcus Walker (Director of the school), Theeus Devitt, (Academic Director) and graduates Caroline Hannah (USA), Henrieta Licha (Slovakia) and Marc Alborch (Spain).

Although the ceremony has passed with a reduced number of relatives, those absent have been able to follow the ceremony through a streaming enabled for it.

The culmination of the ceremony took place with the delivery of diplomas by Rafa Nadal himself, who individually congratulated each of the young students, who are already preparing their access to university life.