Rafa Nadal and his team, negative test for coronavirus in Monte Carlo

Rafael Nadal He maintains the preparation established for his debut at the ATP Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo, this Wednesday against the Frenchman Adrian Mannarino or the Argentine Federico Delbonis.

The Spaniard, 34 years old and world No. 3, had trained on Monday with the Russian Daniil Medvedev, nº 2, which this Tuesday has been withdrawn from the tournament by having tested positive in the test that he underwent on the same Monday, the 12th.

The moscotiva underwent a daily test having chosen to sleep at home as a resident of Monte Carlo.

Rafa Nadal and his technical team in this event, the coach Carlos Moyà and the physiotherapist Rafa Maymo, “Yesterday (for Monday) they did tests and all were negative,” as reported to Mundo Deportivo by his agent with the press, Benito Pérez-Barbadillo.

Rafa Nadal has done the work planned on the track this afternoon on the slopes of the Monte-Carlo Country Club.