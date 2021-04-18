Rafa Nadal already trains at RCT Barcelona for Godó

The eleven-time champion of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy it is back. Rafael Nadal has started his work for the tournament at the facilities of his club, the RCT Barcelona-1899.

After the defeat in Monte Carlo, on Friday against the Russian Andrey Rublev, the Balearic Islands headed to Barcelona, ​​where he can make a bubble different from the usual one in the official hotel since he was able to make life in his own residence, as the tournament allows those players and technicians who live or frequent Barcelona, ​​who are Many.

He did not like his tennis in the Monte Carlo quarters, and he began to outline it this Sunday at noon with his two coaches. For an hour he has done a specific job of ‘cleaning’ blows, hitting a lot on the forehand, his compass and although days ago he complained more about the serve and the reverse. By his side, Francis Roig. On the other side of the track, also sparring Carlos Moyà.

Rafa Nadal training the drive in his first training session for the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-68 Conde de Godó Trophy

Very attentive to this work, his physiotherapist, Rafa Mamyó, his manager, Carlos Costa, and the sporting director of the tournament, David ferrer. In a quiet environment because the tennis players’ areas are very limited due to the pandemic. Among those who watched some minutes of training, the Spanish Davis Cup captain Sergi Bruguera.

Everything, after being negative in coronavirus, as required by current regulations when entering an ATP event. Every 48 hours, Covid test.

Nadal has a margin since his debut is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28, against the French Adrian mannarino or a tennis player from the previous phase. He was satisfied with his preparation in Manacor, but in Monaco he suffered what he hopes is “an isolated match and he can compete at a high level in Barcelona”.