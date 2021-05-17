Rafa Nadal, 10th champion of Rome beating Djokovic in a grand final

The clay king is boiling two weeks from Roland Garros. You will have time to think about Paris. If on Saturday he assured that “the work is done”, this Sunday he can sign that sentence with another trophy in his arms. Sensational Rafael Nadal, at 34 years old shining in front of his worst enemy, Novak Djokovic, of 33.

Rafa Nadal regained dominance in the Masters 1000 ATP Rome dethroning the world number one, winner in October 2020. Tenth victory for Spanish in the Foro Italico. A 10 that enters the group of 13 Roland Garros, 12 Conde de Godó Trophies and 11 Monte Carlo. In total, 62 on clay, 88 on ATP and 36 on Masters 1000, equaling Djokovic’s record.

Nadal beat Djokovic by 7-5, 1-6 and 6-3 in 2h. 49 ‘ worthy of the most repeated classic of professional men’s tennis. They are five consecutive triumphs over ‘Nole’ on clay, approaching in the global record, now 29-28 in favor of the Balkan, although 19-7 of the Spaniard on the surface more grateful with his game.

Solid serve and lethal forehand. About 30 winners with the drive. And, above all, a lot of heart in adverse situations, an excellent ability to turn against difficulties. In eighth he rebelled against two points of ‘match’ and the dominance of the Canadian Denis Shapovalov. In the final, he was exhibited in the opening round, he dislodged the opponent in the second and he knew how to suffer in the third, in which he went from agony to fullness in minutes.

He also stayed safe despite tripping on the dangerous track, with the lines jumping again. He gave a good costalazo against Alexander Zverev, repeated violent and brutal fall in the seventh game of the clash. It didn’t stop him from winning the point, nor did it stop him from complaining: “We’re going to kill each other.”

Champion in the Godó, he also triumphs in Rome. Two crowns in just five tournaments played this season. Claiming its hegemony on land despite the initial slip in Monte Carlo, the gradual growth in Barcelona, ​​the setback in Madrid and the progression in the Italian capital.

Nadal immediately came back from 0-2 Djokovic, the Serbian break. Once the nerves of a final were healed, Rafa Nadal was launched, more decisive in striking in a madness of powerful exchanges. Frantic rhythm, with the Spaniard bordering on perfection to subdue Djokovic, who slept the game afterwards. Fewer shots, inviting the error to shoot while he was recovering his clean and powerful rackets. 6-1 by Nole, revealing of the change in dynamics, although deceiving about the differences between one and the other.

Djokovic, from less to more. Sign despite 5 o’clock effort from the day before. Nadal was on the ropes with 2-2. In the phase of greatest inspiration for the Serbian, the Spanish traced two balls of ‘break’, of survival. Flocking everything, refusing defeat.

From 3-2 relief to Nadal’s winning streak, 11 of 12 points to get ahead 5-2 recovering the positive feelings, his serve and forehand. “I am very very happy. Is incredible. A tenth title is unimaginable ”, commented Rafa. From 10.