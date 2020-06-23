Rafa Mora he’s tired of being told he’s not a journalist. The collaborators of « Sálvame » have decided to end this situation and shut up. This weekend He has taken the university entrance exams to study journalism. For the past six months he has been studying and now awaits the result of the exam, which will not be given until June 30.

Since he went to the program « Women and Men and vice versa » to look for love, Rafa’s profile triumphed on television. Became one of the most popular and imitated tronistas. Thus began his career on television. The Valencian man works today on « Sálvame », one of the most popular programs on Telecinco, but he is tired of being attacked saying that he is not a journalist to discredit his comments.

Willing to grow professionally, Mora resumes his studies. He always remembers that He came to approve an opposition to get a position as a port police in the port of Valencia. He admits that he went nervously to the exam but left with good feelings. « I had a lot of pressure because I did not want to disappoint anyone, my mother is very happy and I am very excited« he explained in the program.