Rafa Mir surpasses in 2021 the scoring figures of the world ‘MVP’ Mbappé

Second Spanish gunner

SD Huesca striker Rafa Mir is one of the LaLiga players of the moment and with 12 goals to his credit he is the second highest Spanish scorer in the championship after Villarreal CF international striker Gerard Moreno, who scored 19 goals. Indeed, both were the best gunners in Spanish football after last year’s break: they scored seven goals.

Mir, 23, is tied for seventh with Celta de Vigo veteran Iago Aspas, after the Galician’s double against Sevilla FC. Of course, Aspas has needed 93 more minutes to reach 12 goals.

With two consecutive doubles against Levante UD and Elche CF, the portly Barça striker helped his team emerge from relegation to the Second Division 22 days later. In addition, the Murcian became the highest historical director of SD Huesca in the First Division, two more than those achieved by the Argentine Chimy Ávila.

With 6 million euros of market value, his personal record, Mir has exploited this course in the Aragonese box where he is the most sought after along with Javier Galán and Javi Ontiveros.

Rafa Mir better this year than PSG Frenchman Kylian Mbappé

Likewise, the footballer on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers FC is the second highest Spanish scorer of the five major European leagues so far in 2021 with nine goals in 14 games, only behind Gerard Moreno again with 11 goals in recent months. .

In fact, this year Rafa Mir surpasses even the most valuable player in the world Kylian Mbappé, who also has nine goals in 14 games, but has played 28 more minutes than the Huesca professional. They are both in the top 25.

With the same goals as Mir is one of the stars of Inter Lautaro Martínez or two of the great attackers of the Bundesliga: the Austrian Sasa Kalajdzic of VfB Stuttgart and the Dutch of VfL Wolfsburg Wout Weghorst.

Loaned to SD Huesca with purchase option

Rafa Mir arrived on loan in January 2020 to SD Huesca for a season and a half in an agreement with Wolverhampton that included a purchase option for the footballer that some sources estimate at 10 million euros. For their part, the people of Huesca also took a small part of Mir’s rights, which according to El País is 25%.

The Spanish, represented by Jorge Mendes Gestifute’s company, has a contract with Wolves until 2022, and is on the radar of clubs such as Real Betis and Sevilla FC, among others.

Homepage