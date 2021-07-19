Rafa Mir is Atlético’s ‘plan B’

The Atlético de Madrid needs a striker. There are several names that have come out to accompany Luis Suárez, Correa or Joao Félix this season (if none of them comes out). Antoine Griezmann is the first on the list, although he depends more on FC Barcelona than on the mattress club itself. In recent weeks, the possibility of bartering with Saúl sounded, an operation that both teams and players could see as feasible. Later the name of Joao Félix emerged as a bargaining chip, something that no longer attracts so much in the capital.

Well, seeing that the operation might not end up closing, Rafa Mir gains positions again. The forward, who this season has been uncovered in SD Huesca, is a Valencian target, but also of many other teams, among which is Atlético de Madrid. Their 24 years, large numbers this course, affordable price and the showcase of the Olympic Games means that many clubs want it. In this sense, Simeone sees it as a very good option to accompany Luis Suárez up front, as published by ‘Marca’ this Monday.

What is clear is that Valencia CF’s options to recover its former youth squad in the past are diminishing as it does not have the economic capacity to face the operation at this time. In any case, it must be remembered that the Wolves, who currently own their file, have several players from the black and white first squad on their agenda.