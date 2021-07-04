Rafa, leader, Carles Rexach

MEXICO CITY.

In the summer of 2003 Rafael Márquez arrived at Futbol Club Barcelona, ​​after shining in French Monaco.

The Mexican center-back arrived with Joan Laporta, who was beginning his term as president of the Club.

Eighteen years have passed since that stage and the Michoacan will return to the Blaugrana entity, now under the investiture of coach of the Youth A team.

Carles Rexach, former Barça player and coach, spoke with Excelsior about what he expects from Márquez on the Barcelona youth bench.

What did Rafael Márquez like to you when he was a Barcelona player?

I think Rafa left a lot to Barça, we wanted it since 2002 and we signed him a year later, but we were right on his arrival. I don’t remember a center-back who gave the same performance over the years, it’s a position that has hurt Barça.

What virtues does Márquez have to direct and mold young people in an institution that values ​​forms and good play?

I believe that Márquez is a leader and will know how to guide the youth of the quarry, respecting our philosophy. I see him the character and the personality to succeed, leaving his own stamp. It can bring security, confidence and emotional intelligence to the kids, who just need to consolidate that ”.

Does Márquez have the ability to follow the path of Luis Enrique and Josep Guardiola and reach the first team?

Yes, Márquez seems to me a methodical and orderly person, that means that he will be able to implement aggressiveness and claw on the boys, combined with that solvency that characterized him. He is following the path of Guardiola and Luis Enrique, Víctor Valdés and Patrick Kluivert have been there before, so it is the natural process. He would be just one step away from Barça B, he also has the necessary personality to grow here.

Where is the name of Rafa Márquez located in culé history?

Of course he is one of the best centers in the history of the Club. He had great ball handling and technique, he defended very well with and without the ball, he was precise, he had aerial play in both areas defending and attacking, he charged very well for fouls. In his teammates he also achieved an important weight, he was someone very respected and his voice was worth a lot in the locker room.

How would you describe the pair in the center between Puyol and Márquez?

They formed one of the most important defensive tandems in recent years and they complemented each other very well because they had different profiles. Puyol had race and power, while Márquez was class, long displacement, good passing game and great vision. They adapted perfectly ”.

By the way, Lionel Messi is already a free player, what impact would the departure of the best player in the club’s history have?

Lío Messi must stay at Barcelona, ​​his departure would be brutal, not only for the culé, but for football in general. He is a guy with a highly competitive DNA and leaving Barça would mean going down several steps. I don’t see him accepting another offer, nor playing in Qatar or the United States.

