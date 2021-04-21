“Rafa is Rafa, the toughest rival on land”

Kei nishikori, former world No. 4 and now 39th in the ranking, has always admired the competitive capacity of Rafael Nadal and, despite the hurried triumph of the Balearic Ilya Ivashka (3-6, 6-2, 6-4), the Japanese has no doubt that he will have an extremely difficult round of 16 match against the Spanish champion on Thursday.

“Rafa is Rafa, the toughest opponent on the ground,” said Nishikori, two-time champion of the Gothic (2014, 2015) and a lover of the tournament and Barcelona. “Rafa is strong, a very tough opponent and I will have to do my best tennis and be aggressive if I want to have a chance,” added the Japanese, who is trying to recover his best version after overcoming several injuries and the coronavirus.

“Since my return I have not played against many top-10 players and I am very happy to face Rafa now, especially on gravel. It will be a good test for me to see where I am. It’s a bit cold and the conditions are difficult this week, ”said Nishikori, winner of 12 ATP titles and finalist of the US Open 2014.

Nadal dominates the previous matches with the Japanese by 11-2 in total and 5-0 on clay, the last precedent a sovereign thrashing in the quarterfinals Roland Garros of 2019 by 6-1, 6-1 and 6-3. After his titles in 2014 and 2015, Nishikori played a third consecutive final in Barcelona in 2016, but then he gave in to Nadal and the manacorí regained the crown.