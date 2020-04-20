This Sunday night (19) at ‘BBB20’ started with the elimination of Ivy, with more than 74% of the votes. Then, the Leader’s Trial enshrined Rafa in a lucky contest against Thelma in the final. The formation of the new Paredão had the nominee of the Leader and the most voted of the house, which counters. Rafa put Mari and the house chose Manu, with three votes. The singer pulled Babu to dispute her ninth wall

Ivy was the 15th eliminated from the “BBB20” after disputing the Paredão with Rafa and Thelma. The sister left the program this Sunday (19) after receiving more than 74% of the votes. Following the elimination, Rafa won the Leader’s Test and a new hot seat was formed on the reality show. The wall was formed by the nominee of the Leader and the most voted of the house, which counters down to indicate someone. The influencer indicated Mari, while Manu was the most voted among the participants. She took Babu to compete in the game, which ends on Monday, the 29th.

Manu does not vote for Thelma and takes Babu to ninth Paredão

In the Leader’s Test, Rafa reached the final with Thelma, but came out on top by taking three golden balls out of the ballot box first. In the living room, the missionary chose to indicate Mari to the hot seat, since the model was the least close to her in the house. Among the participants, the doctor voted for Manu and the singer voted for Babu, who returned the nomination. It was up to Mari to decide to put Bruna Marquezine’s friend on a new wall. It is worth remembering that the record of votes for the “BBB20” was the public decision between Manu Gavassi and Felipe Prior, which had the support of Neymar and several soccer players.

Final is extended and Manu shows dissatisfaction: ‘I’m going to freak out’

The “BBB20” final was postponed in four days, but the brothers still don’t know when they will leave the dispute. The countdown of the home TV still shows 97 days, even though it is not the end date of the program. During this Sunday’s program, Tiago joked: “Enjoy the boredom of the past few weeks. Or would it be the last few months?” This week, after being worried about the change in the final date, Manu – who bets on makes trends with a lot of color and style – showed dissatisfaction with the change. “This is disorganization of production. The days have increased, let’s deal with the facts. I’m going to freak out and you? I’m finding it very slutty what they did to us,” said the São Paulo woman.

Dua Lipa notes the brothers’ performance with their music and reacts on the web

Manu’s performance with the song “Don’t Start Now”, by Dua Lipa, has yielded great moments since the beginning of “BBB20”. Now, the brothers’ dance is already certain at the house parties. On her Twitter, the singer shared a video in which the participants choreograph the hit, which was also done by Tiago Leifert. “Brazil!”, Wrote the artist – who inspires Bruna Marquezine in her looks – along with a heart emoji.

See too:

Romana Novais resumes fitness routine and shows shape after Ravi’s birth