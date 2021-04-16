“Rafa had everything to lose with Pako Ayestarán”

04/16/2021 at 8:54 PM CEST

Martí Grau

The former English striker, Peter crouch, praised Benítez’s assistant during his time at Liverpool, Pako Ayestarán. In a statement on a BBC Radio Five Live podcast, the former Liverpool player claimed that the assistant coach was even better than Benítez. “Ayestarán was fantastic. He was just running the club. He was involved in everything. “

Crouch considers Ayestarán a genius at his thing. “He was very good, everyone liked him. He was brilliant in what he did, he had our respect. If it was hard on us, we accepted, because it came from within. Performed two or three different functions. “

The end to an eleven-year-old tandem

In 2007, Rafa Benítez would face Pako Ayestarán, whom he accused of holding secret meetings with other clubs to be the head coach. Crouch believes that this was one of the reasons that unhinged the Spanish coach. “Rafa Benítez had everything to lose with Pako Ayestarán. “

Faced with the tense situation, the former English footballer admits that it was very damaging for Liverpool. “For some reason, he and Rafa got into a fight, and in fact, it was the club that lostAfter the discussion, the two parted ways in 2007, Benítez stayed at Liverpool, while Ayestarán for his part went to the Portuguese Benfica as a physical trainer.

Now with Pako Ayestarán in the Portuguese Tondela and Rafa Benitez At Dalian Yifang in China, the couple that formed at the time and which gave them so many triumphs, including the 2005 Champions League with Liverpool, have already been 14 years old.