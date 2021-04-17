Former champion of Combate Americas Rafa Garcia returns to the Octagon on July 31. The Aztec will face Chris Gruetzemacher.

The match was revealed by Carlos Contreras Legaspi from Millennium the afternoon of this Saturday.

Garcia, comes from accepting a last minute fight in UFC Vegas 21. Losing face Nasrat Haqparast by unanimous decision. That defeat ended with his undefeated in the MMA. Now the former champion of Combate Americas You will have to show why you deserve to continue in your step inside the Octagon.

Gruetzemacher, he will try to end his bad phase inside the octagon. The American has won one of his last three fights. Chris comes from being knocked out by Alexander Hernandez on UFC Vegas 12. Before that, he beat Joe lauzon on UFC 223. He needs to win or his passage in the Octagon could get complicated.

The July 31 event will take place in a place to be defined.