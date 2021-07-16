Rafa Cabrera signs the pair playing in the afternoon session

Rafa cabrera, with three birdies and three bogeys, he scored 70 shots, the pair for Royal St.George’s, in a British where the canary has not failed since 2012 and where he has a tied 4th for best result. Rafa was the only Spaniard who played in the afternoon shift, which in the end hardly changed the classification established in the morning. Many top players had to fight in uncomfortable conditions and only a couple slipped into the top spots: Benjamin Hebert and Webb Wimpson.

Same result that Jon Rahm signed Gonzalo Fernandez Castaño (+1). The Madrid native, who almost opened the tournament at 7 in the morning, started hitting very good shots. However, he was unable to make the most of them on the greens and ended up holding the course well in the second nine holes.

For its part, Jorge Campillo (+2) had a day to forget on the greens From tee to green he played very well, but the feeling with the putt was not good at all. He made three putts on 11 and 14 and dropped a three-foot putt on hole 13 that also missed. He also had good options on holes 7, 17 and 18. His long game goes, but the Extremaduran needs to be a little more comfortable near the hole.