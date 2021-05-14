Rafa Cabrera, better than Sergio García and Jon Rahm at the start of Byron Nelson

Americans Jordan sppieth Y JJ Spaun They started out strong, each with a scorecard of 63 hits (-9) to become the first AT&T leaders Byron nelson, tournament of the North American PGA Tour, this Thursday at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney (Texas).

Behind them, just one hit (64), is a quartet formed by the Spanish Rafa Cabrera, who starred in an excellent opening round with nine birdies, four of them in a row between holes 10 and 13, after committing a bogey on the first hole, and the Americans Aaron Wise, Doc Redman Y Joseph Bramlett.

The Spanish ambien Sergio garcia Y Jon rahm they started off with mixed luck. The Castellón delivered a card of 65 strokes with five birdies and an eagle on hole 6 to tie for seventh place with eleven other players. And the Biscayan, with five birdies and a bogey on hole 8, signed an initial round of 68 shots that placed him in 54th place.

With seven birdies and an eagle on 18, Spieth, triple winner of Grand Slam tournaments (Masters and US Open in 2015 and British Open in 2017), who five weeks ago won the Valero Texas Open and then was third in the Augusta Masters to later take a break, embroidered it in this first day just like his less famous compatriot Spaun, number 478 in the world, which delivered a card with nine birdies.

“It’s great to feel the support and the roar of the fans. We don’t necessarily play for that, but it’s a bonus when it comes to leading a lap like this, ”he commented. Spieth, who next week will try to win the only great one that is missing from his record, the PGA Championship in Kiawah Island (South Carolina).

Classification (Par 72)

1. JJ Spaun (USA) -9 (63)

. Jordan Spieth (USA) -9 (63)

3. Joseph Bramlett (USA) -8 (64)

. Rafa Cabrera (ESP) -8 (64)

. Doc Redman (USA) -8 (64)

. Aaron Wise (USA) -8 (64)

7. Sam Burns (USA) -7 (65)

. Luke Donald (ING) -7 (65)

. Sergio Garcia (ESP) -7 (65)

. Michael Gligic (CAN) -7 (65)

. Charles Howell III (USA) -7 (65)

. Mark Hubbard (USA) -7 (65)

. Kyung-Hoon Lee (KOR) -7 (65)

. Ben Martin (USA) -7 (65)

. Alexander Norén (SWE) -7 (65)

. Seamus Power (IRL) -7 (65)

. Charl Schwartzel (RSA) -7 (65)

. Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) -7 (65)

…

54. Jon Rahm (ESP) -4 (68)