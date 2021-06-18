Rafa Cabrera and Jon Rahm, well placed on the unfinished first day of the US Open

The American Russell henley and the South African Louis Oosthuizen, who could not finish his first round due to the lack of light, are with -4 the provisional leaders of the US Open of golf, in which Phil Mickelson, in search of the only ‘major’ missing from his record, crashed from the start on Thursday with a +4, while the canary Rafa Cabrera is third to a stroke (-3) tied with the Italian Francesco Molinari and the Biscayan Jon rahm he is tied for fifth place with five other players at -2.

Mickelson, who last month became the oldest winner of a grand Slam tournament at the PGA Championship, is not the only one who surrendered to the tough ride of Torrey Pines, California, swept by the Pacific winds, as the defending champion Bryson DeChambeau it also finished above par (+2).

A morning fog had delayed the start of the third Grand Slam of the golf season by 90 minutes and this prevented 36 players from finishing their turn.

Louis Oosthuizen, who started last, got stuck at the 16th hole with a total of -4. The South African, winner of the 2010 British Open, was having a good day with five birdies and a single bogey. “I putt well and hope to keep the momentum going,” he said. Oosthuizen, who will finish his shift this Friday.

Russell henleyThe 63rd player in the world who has not won a PGA title since the 2017 Houston Open and has never been in the top 10 of a Grand Slam tournament, he made six birdies and two bogeys to finish with 67, four strokes. below par for the field, which is 71.

“Since last year, I have played the best and most consistent golf of my career. I feel like I have a more complete game, “he said. Henley, admitting that “I have to play better in the big tournaments.”

The couple formed by Henley Y Oosthuizen leads by a blow to another composed by the Italian Francesco Molinari, winner of the British Open 2018, and the Spanish Rafa Cabrera, which finished with an eagle on the 18th hole, a par 5, to finish with 68 thanks to another birdie on the 2nd and no failure.

Among the players tied for fifth place is Jon rahm, number 3 in the world, who plays after a 10-day isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 and was stuck on the 17th hole with five birdies and three bogeys.

Another player with recent physical problems, the American Brooks koepka, winner of the US Open in 2017 and 2018 and world No. 10, who underwent right knee surgery three months ago and finished second in the PGA Championship last month, made his third and fourth birdies at the 17th and 18th for forget two bogeys awarded in the first part of the route.

“The wind that picked up at the last moment before the suspension made it quite difficult,” he said. Koepka, which shares fifth place with Rahm and three other players, including the Japanese Hideki Matsuyama, winner of the Augusta Masters last April.

Among the other favorites, Rory McIlroy it is not far behind in provisional 11th place (-1), as number one in the world Dustin Johnson (23º to par).

The day after his 51st birthday, Phil Mickelson had a bad debut by delivering a 75-stroke card weighed down by five bogeys for a single birdie, which left eight of the leaders in 96th place, as did Collin morikawa, number 4 in the world.

“I fought all the way, but things didn’t work out,” he commented. Mickelson, who criticized viewers taking photos or filming with their cell phones. “I don’t understand why we can’t put this little side button in silent mode,” he said.

Despite his poor start to this tournament where he finished second six times, Mickelson still hopes to break the curse and become the sixth golfer to win all four Grand Slam tournaments after Tiger Woods, Ben hogan, Jack nicklaus, Gary Player Y Gene Sarazen. “I don’t think my expectations have changed. I feel like I have the ability to play well enough to be in the race, ”he said.

With respect to Bryson DeChambeau, is in a larger group at 61st +2.