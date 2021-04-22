Rafa Cabrera and Del Rey, close to the provisional leaders in Gran Canaria

Rafa Cabrera, host of Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, and the young man from Madrid Alexander of the King, with 65 (-5) and 64 (-6) strokes, they have been placed in the top 10, close to the provisional leaders of this tournament scoring for the Race to Dubai of the European Tour, the Danish Hansen and the Dutch Luiten, both with cards of 63 (-7) after the morning session of the first day at Meloneras Golf. A route that Cabrera himself described in the previous one as “not designed to be extremely complicated. It is a beautiful field, the views are impressive. Low results can be expected, many birdies ”. And that’s what there was this Thursday to start, many birdies.

Del Rey was the first to finish, with a card in which there was everything: 8 birdies, 2 bogeys, an eagle, a double bogey and 5 pairs. Minutes later Cabrera finished, with six birdies and a bogey on the 9th, his last hole of the day. Also highlight the 66 strokes of Pablo Larrazabal and the 69 of Adri arnaus.

There is no better scenario than your homeland to take flight in terms of results. “There is nothing that is not fixed with birdies,” said Cabrera, who assures that his game is returning. This week has a challenge: no golfer in the history of the European Tour has won the week they were hosting. “Why am I not going to be the first,” said the Gran Canaria.

“It is a really great experience. As a kid, you don’t grow up dreaming of hosting a tournament, but once you see that other players have had the opportunity and that great honor, I thought it would be great to host one day. We have returned to Gran Canaria, I love this week. It’s a really nice feeling because you look back at your career and think ‘maybe I’ve done one or two things right’. I have the opportunity and honor to host this week. It’s a great pleasure”.

Rafa remembered experiences as a child with his idols. “I remember that the Tour came twice to Maspalomas. The first year we were seeing Seve (Crossbowmen), who lost in a playoff to Jarmo Sandelin. I remember I was a volunteer. The next year, Txema Olazábal ended up beating Lee Westwood. It was great to be a part of this and see your heroes live. As a kid that’s really cool. Children’s dreams are incredible ”.