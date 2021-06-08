Rafa Cabrera achieves a place in the previous one and will play the USA Open

Rafa cabrera has qualified to play the US Open next week in Torrey pines (San Diego). The Canarian golfer joins Jon rahm Y Sergio garcia (The Basque pending the result of his test on Tuesday 15 after the positive for covid-19 at the Memorial) for the third Grand Slam of the year.

Cabrera had finished the two stipulated rounds of the preliminary phase with a total of -8. He made 69 strokes at the Brookside Golf Country Club course and 67 at The Lakes Golf Country Club, both in Ohio. Rafa finished in an excellent sixth position.

Among the players who have been left out in this preview include Keegan Bradley, Padraig Harrington and Rickie Fowler.