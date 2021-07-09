Rafa Cabrera (70), far from the leaders with 63 Muñoz and Hadley in the JD Classic

The Colombian Sebastian Muñoz and the american Chesson hadley They delivered a signed 63-stroke scorecard (-8) that put them ahead of the John Deere Classic tournament standings on the PGA Tour at the completion of the first round.

The advantage of Muñoz and Hadley is one blow over the trio of players formed by the Colombian veteran Camilo Villegas, and the Americans Hank Lebioda Y Chez reavie, who delivered signed cards of 64 strokes (-7).

The Canary Rafa cabrera, who seeks in this tournament the necessary points to keep the American circuit card after an irregular season, is far from the top and is in the group of players who completed their first round with 70 strokes, one under par.

Muñoz, who finished the second half brilliantly with five consecutive birdies from hole 14, in addition to the four he had previously achieved, only blemished his perfect course when he bogeyed hole 8, par 4.

While Hadley was perfect on the TPC Deere Run course, in Silvis (Illinois), scoring eight birdies without failures.