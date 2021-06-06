Rafa Bentez Coach – Supersport

Rafa Benítez can return to the bench and again in a surprising destination. The former coach of Valencia and Liverpool, among others, had his last experience in the Dalian Yifang of the Chinese Super League, a team from which he left at the beginning of this year and would now face a new adventure in another competition outside the big five: the Turkish Super League.

Many Turkish media have already reported that trip of Rafa Benítez to Turkey to try to reach an agreement, That according to they have assured is not yet total. There are still some small fringes so that Fenerbahce, always according to Turkish media, can close an operation that is not closed.

Ümit Özat: “Fenerbahçe’nin yeni teknik direktörü yüzde 99 Rafael Benitez olacak,? Stanbul’u soruyorlar” https://t.co/mtELmHA9OJ – Sporx (@sporx) June 3, 2021

Specifically, the date of the meeting would be next June 16, as reported by media such as ‘Sabah’, ‘Sporx’ and ‘Hurriyet’. It would be the fifth country in which Rafa Benítez trains, to reach an agreement, since he has served as a coach in Spain, England (Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle), Italy (Inter Milan and Napoli) and China (Dalian Yifang).