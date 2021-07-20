Rafa Benítez does not forget Valencia CF

No adult Valencia CF fan forgets Rafa Benitez. The one who was one of the most successful Spanish coaches of the millennium is the new Everton coach and has already had to face situations such as the scourge of some of the followers due to his past at Liverpool or the recent arrest of one of his players for alleged sexual abuse of minors. Benítez, from Age 61, is a restrained preparer and, as such, responds to questions about his future objectives of the entity.

Winner of leagues, cups, uefas or European cups among other things, Benítez made it clear at the press conference: “My focus, since I was in Valencia, was to go game by game. I know how the team ended last year and we will try to do better. I prefer to do it that way. Let’s walk around and see if we can get it right. ”