Rafa and Raquel reveal everything about their romance

Telemundo Raquel Becker is once again part of Team Contendientes.

In the fifth season of the Exatlon United States competition program, different situations have occurred that are not exactly the most pleasant, on the contrary, the sports battles program has represented a definite challenge for each athlete involved, who has experienced sanctions, expulsions and numerous injuries that have paved the way for every athlete. There is no doubt that this edition has been one that will go down in history within the star program of the Telemundo network.

But within so many complicated events, very emotional moments have also passed, and we even already have the official couple of the fifth season of Exatlon United States, it is the one now made up of Rafa Soriano and Raquel Becker, both participants of Team Contendientes, who They returned in this edition to look for the pending subject that they had in their respective season, to achieve the definitive triumph within the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”.

Rafa Soriano and Raquel Becker: A “Romance EXATLON”

Everything began to come to light thanks to the followers of Exatlon United States, who do not miss any gesture of their favorite athletes. The audience of the competition program was gradually noticing how the gestures of affection between both athletes, who celebrated each achievement together, and were always together. So much so that it caught the attention of Keyla: The Queen of Spoilers, an authority on information regarding Exatlon United States, who, although he indicated that he did not know if both warriors were having a romance, he did notice that they made the same gesture of celebration when they won a circuit, as has happened with several couples in the history of the entire competition.

But both athletes, Rafa and Raquel, kept their relationship a secret until they were eliminated from Exatlon United States. Raquel came out first, but when it was Rafa’s turn, he said in front of the cameras that he could not wait to rediscover his “reason and motivation” to refer to the Mexican parkourera. Then from the airport Raquel received Rafa and since then they have not separated more. Sharing a lot and enjoying like any young couple in love. But above all, doing a lot of exercises and staying in shape even after Exatlon!

Rafa and Raquel reveal everything

Through a live session, Rafa and Raquel, together and in love, decided to tell how this beautiful relationship that unites them today arose, and in addition to that, the couple also revealed details of the experience that both lived this second opportunity within Exatlon USA. Do not miss this video, courtesy of the YouTube portal VideosTop:

Play

RAQUEL Y SORIANO LIVE Exatlón United States USA # 5 # ExatlónEstadosUnidos #ExatlonEEUU # ExatlonEEUU5 The Exatlon Chapter 81 Exatlón United States – Exatlón USA # 5 Exatlón is a high performance sports competition where participants test their strength, intelligence and courage to become in the outright winner. FROM MONDAY TO FRIDAY 7 / 6C ELIMINATION SUNDAYS by TELEMUNDO Famous: Norma Palafox Nicole ReignerX10 Brenda… 2021-06-03T02: 06: 38Z

Some details that Rafa and Raquel told:

Both were very grateful at all times for the public’s support for their relationship. How their romance began: They revealed in a very mischievous way that it all started sleeping in the cabin, there, both unable to sleep, they once held hands and at that moment they realized that there was a feeling between them. Raquel said that both met in the “Tournament of Seasons” of the fourth edition, and says that she was captivated to see how she treated others. Rafa, for his part, said that since the “Season Tournament”, when they met, he was shocked by the values ​​that the girl transmitted.

This and more you can hear from the couple in the video we share above. Either way, from here we send our best wishes to both of you.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories