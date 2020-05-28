Rady Children’s Hospital and the county health department are working together in an ingenious collaboration that has the potential to paint the larger picture so far of how widely the new coronavirus has spread in local communities.

Executives from both organizations announced the initiative on Wednesday morning, stating that they intend to test up to 2,000 children and their caregivers daily, regardless of whether they have any possible symptoms of covid-19. The news came the same day the county announced six additional covid-19-related deaths, 101 new cases and 16 additional hospitalizations across the region.

Participation, organizers emphasized on Wednesday, is voluntary.

The goal is to test as many as possible of the estimated 780,000 children ages 0-18 in the next six months, collecting samples when children arrive for routine or urgent medical care unrelated to the virus.

“If they have, for example, a broken leg or an earache or something that is not necessarily related to covid-19, we are going to offer testing to patients and their parents,” said Dr. Nick Holmes, chief operations officer. from Rady.

And the testing proposal, adds Nick Macchione, director of the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency, is to reach out to everyone who is in regular contact with each patient, even if they don’t necessarily live in the same home.

“If grandma is a caregiver in that family, or grandpa, they can come and get tested, too,” Macchione said.

Children, it turns out, may be the perfect entry point to quickly measure covid-19 activity across the community. After all, they are hyperconnected to one another and are present in almost every neighborhood from the border to the Orange County line. They live in both the richest and poorest places and represent all demographic designations. There is also early research suggesting that children may be carriers of the Sars-CoV-2 virus without showing symptoms more often than adults.

The particular form of pediatric medicine in San Diego County also proves to be quite favorable. Rady dominates with a market share of more than 90 percent, managing satellite facilities with its own urgent care centers in Chula Vista, Escondido, La Mesa, San Diego, Oceanside and Murrieta. In total, those resources, and Rady’s main emergency department, manage about 32,000 pediatric patients per month.

“This is a single point that takes us to all markets, because its primary care network is so broad, from doctors’ offices to emergency care and the hospital, that they are already in almost all communities,” he said. Macchione. “We know they are a gateway to hunt down the virus.”

While Rady alone is unlikely to be able to offer testing to all children and families in the county, a sufficient number of his patients may accept the offer to collect a much larger statistical sample than any other possible. in San Diego County.

Beyond their obvious ability to identify patients so they can receive treatment and isolate themselves to avoid infecting others, broad-based testing is necessary to carry out epidemiological surveillance, a term that refers to systematic collection. of information on a specific pathogen that allows a deeper analysis. This analysis can be used to predict how quickly diseases will spread in communities and can also highlight hot spots that require additional focus.

Broad-based tests, if they accurately represent the composition of the community, provide epidemiologists with what they need to more accurately estimate how many cases are in the community and, most importantly, how often people become infected without show symptoms. There is also an opportunity to better understand how the disease is affecting specific communities.

“What is happening for our children seen in Imperial Beach, for example, compared to the children of Encinitas to the children of Escondido,” said Macchione.

For now, Holmes said, Rady’s testing program will focus on DNA-based tests that require the use of a swab in the nose or mouth to collect samples. Eventually, he said, the program plans to incorporate blood tests to detect the presence of antibodies against CoV2, although these tests are still so new that they need more time to mature.

“We are still evaluating how serology tests play in this process, as it is not yet very clear what the results mean and what decisions can be made from those tests,” Holmes said.

Rady’s participation also offers some additional bonuses.

A major limiting factor in any testing program is making sure that the test takers are connected to a healthcare provider who can help interpret the results and suggest the next steps when testing is positive. Because the Rady effort is limited to Rady patients and their families, that’s not a problem. The cost of the tests for connected adults who do not have medical coverage, Macchione said, will be collected by the county.

There is also a clear advantage to starting the program now, the executive noted. This is because many local children have had delays in their routine check-ups and other types of visits due to the pandemic, and Rady-affiliated doctors’ offices are likely to see an increase in visits as doctors work to eliminate that delay.

In general, children under 18 years of age have been less affected by the new coronavirus than adults. So far, the county has received notification of only 391 positive CoV2 tests in that age group, representing just 5.5 percent of the 6983 positive tests across the county. Rady has performed 294 DNA tests in the last 24 hours, identifying six positives. So far, 106 of the 7349 tests the hospital has administered have tested positive, a rate of just 1.4 percent.

The county is paying Rady $ 1,800 a day for up to 1,000 tests and an additional $ 3,600 a day for a thousand more.

Although the program is starting with Rady, other providers offering pediatric care were also called to join.