Radware and Fujitsu protect and improve telemedicine in Spain | News | Safety

Radware Y Fujitsuhave announced the extension of their agreement to provide greater traffic capacity to two Spanish health organizations that demanded a more efficient and quality remote access service to be able to continue working during the pandemic caused by COVID-19.

In order to overcome the operational challenges faced by these customers, Fujitsu used Radware’s Alteon Application Delivery Controller (ADC). Thanks to the deployment of this solution, Spanish medical organizations now have a optimal network load balancing for all web, cloud and mobile-based applications.

Radware and Fujitsu improve the performance and security of the network of two Spanish health entities.

Healthcare providers require online applications and services to streamline their processes, manage patient data and reduce costs. The increase in teleworking, remote connections and web-based content during the pandemic increased the challenges these organizations had to face; among others, the management and security of large volumes of patient data and 24×7 access to critical applications.

Fruit of a partnership of more than ten yearsFocusing primarily on serving the needs of Public Administration, the two providers have been able to quickly understand issues and provide solutions to increase secure connections for healthcare customers without remote access affecting systems performance.

Currently, one of the medical organizations is using Radware’s Alteon load balancer to increase its SSL traffic capacity, while the other institution is using it to ensure secure TLS 1.3 communications. Both teams are now fully operational to meet customer needs.

“Our customers were concerned about the increased latency experienced by their mobile users due to increased use of telemedicine,” he says. Javier Pérez, director of cybersecurity at Fujitsu Spain. “Given our long relationship with Radware and its application delivery solutions, Fujitsu chose to offer the most advanced Radware solution to more than meet the objectives and needs of our customers.”

“This is another great example of our working together with Fujitsu to always keep networks available and secure. By managing traffic flow, customers can focus on meeting the needs of patients and staff at healthcare facilities in all their regions, “he says. Shira Sagiv, Vice President, Radware Product Portfolio.