Raducanu quit and worried everyone at Wimbledon

From one day to the next, Emma Raducanu’s life changed. At 18 years old, and with a talent that few have on the circuit, The British took over the tennis scene and shone in no less than Wimbledon, with all the public in his favor and many others who enjoyed his impressive level. Everything, a few days after postponing the end of school to dedicate himself to his passion.

In the first round she had surpassed the Russian Vitalia Diachenko, then she swept the Czech Marketa Vondrousova from the court and in the third round she also had no problems to beat Sorana Cirstea. With formidable tennis and without giving up even a set (he had barely left 18 games on the road), he reached the knockout stages of the third Grand Slam of the year.

But life, this time, had a disturbing surprise in store for him. In the duel against Ajla Tomljanovic, he had to leave after the Australian won 6-3 3-0. What happened? Initially, Raducanu suffered a pain in his chest, he retired to the locker room and when he returned, the umpire announced the end of the game after 75 minutes of play.

Raducanu's gestures were obvious.

At first it was not clear what was happening to the young promise. After a few hours after the meeting ended, and without providing details that would help to clarify the issue, Wimbledon officially announced that Raducanu’s retirement had to do with “trouble with his breathing.”

The situation, pending more information, worried everyone. Especially her mother, who was in All England and was seen in tears when her daughter left the track.

Emma’s mother, concerned about her health. REUTERS / Toby Melville

Although a message from the British is still awaiting to explain what happened even better, who did speak was her rival, Tomljanovic: “I’m really shocked and it obviously tastes bittersweet, because Emma must really be in pain if she decided to drop out. Playing British at her house. I’m really sorry she wished we’d finished.

Raducanu had to retire and was assisted before leaving.

Now, the Australian will face her compatriot Ashleigh Barty, number one in the WTA ranking. A match that will define one of the four semifinalists of the contest.

The moment when Raducanu leaves. REUTERS / Paul Childs

John McEnroe also supported Raducanu

Tennis legend McEnroe referred to the possible state of nervousness that completely absorbed Emma and gave her all her containment: “I saw (Pete) Sampras throw up at the US Open. He pulled it off. So this happens. It’s not the first or the last time, it just shows you how emotional and mental this sport is.”

