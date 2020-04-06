Radomir Antic He will go down in history, above all, for being a charismatic and visionary coach, ahead of his time especially in his obsession with strategy plays, but also for holding a unique record in the world: being the only coach to have led Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético.

Midway through the 90-91 season, Radomir Antic made the biggest leap of his life as a coach by signing for Real Madrid in the midst of a crisis of play and results. Antic arrived no less than for replace Alfredo Di Stéfano on the bench at the Bernabéu.

Radomir Antic got straighten a crooked season and the playmaker demarcation was even invented for a Fernando Hierro who broke his scoring record. The results continued to accompany the following season, 91-92, in which He was dismissed when Real Madrid was leading with a three point advantage over Barcelona which, in the end, would end up conquering the title after the first debacle in Tenerife.

The double at Atlético

After a stage at Real Oviedo, Atlético de Madrid offered Radomir Antic the position of coach by decision of the almighty Jesús Gil. Rado led from the bench the best season in Atlético’s history with the conquest of the historic League and Cup double del Rey in the 1995-96 campaign. After his departure in 1998, Atleti recruited Antic again in the hope that he would save them from relegation, but the failure of an attempt that was already desperate led to his departure at the end of that fateful campaign.

In January 2003, Radomir Antic signed with Fútbol Club Barcelona, ​​as a substitute for Louis Van Gaal. This would close the circle of training the great clubs of Spain in little more than a decade. In his brief stage as a culé coach, the club’s elections, which ended with Laporta as the new president, led to his departure despite the fact that the outgoing board was committed to its renewal.