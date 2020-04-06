The Serbian coach died at the age of 71.

This is one of the faces of La Liga from the 1990s who has just left us. Radomir Antic, the Serbian coach, has died at the age of 71, announces atlético de Atlético de Madrid.

Antic has the distinction of having led the three major Spanish clubs, Barça, Real Madrid and Atlético. It was with the Colchoneros that he had his best season, that of the double Championship Cup in 1996.

In recent years, he worked as a consultant on the TVE channel.