RadPower Bikes has unveiled a new electric bicycle that with a price of 1,099 euros becomes the cheapest in your catalog. In return, the RadMission offers the benefits of a pedelec bicycle approved in Europe: 250 W of power and 25 km / h as a speed limit for pedaling assistance. With the 504 Wh battery, its total weight is 21.5 kilograms and offers more than 72 kilometers of autonomy with each charge.

The Seattle-based American company has so far had the RadRunner as its cheapest electric bike, priced at 1,199 euros. The following bicycles in its offer raise its price to somewhat higher quantities: RadWagon 4 sells for 1,499 euros, and the rest of the models, RadMini, RadRhino, RadRunner Plus and RadRhino Step-Thru for 1,599 euros.

RadPower RadMission Mid-Step with accessories.

Now RadMission reaches its catalog to become cheaper models. Is about a rigid electric bicycle with 27.5-inch wheels and a narrow tire, to promote rolling and limit its weight. It is offered in two frame sizes: Mid-Step and Hight-Step. The first, with the low top tube, is recommended for cyclists with a height between 157 and 188 centimeters and the second, with the high top tube, for heights between 178 and 195 centimeters.

In both cases the technical characteristics are identical. The electric motor is located in the rear wheel hub and offers a power of 250 W in the European version (in the American version it can go up to 500 W) that transmits a torque of 50 Nm. With it, cycling assistance is possible up to 25 km / h, which is when the power is cut to comply with European regulations (again in the US, the legislation is different and a maximum speed of 32 km / h is allowed).

Rad Power RadMission Hight-Step.

It is powered by a removable lithium ion battery (NMC with 18650 cells) made by Samsung, located in the lower tube that operates at 48 V and 10.5 Ah, which means 504 Wh capacity. The weight of this component is only three kilograms and the autonomy it provides goes from 40 to more than 72 kilometers, depending on the assistance of the engine, the orography of the route and the type of cyclist.

In order to reduce its price, like the RadRunner, the Rad Mission renounces the change, resorting to a single speed transmission, which shows that it is a bicycle designed for mobility and not for sport or demanding use, also reducing its mechanical complexity and the need for maintenance. It also eliminates the front suspension fork and classic LCD handlebar display. The total weight of the bicycle is 21.8 kilograms, that is to say, almost 7 kilograms less than the lightest bicycle that until now the brand offered.

The RadMission is already on sale through the manufacturer’s website for 1,099 euros and is available in three colors: black, gray and white. As with the rest of your bikes, RadPower offers a number of accessories that can be added to your bike setup at the time of purchase.