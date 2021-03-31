Radja: “Tell Westbrook to go to Barça and win the Euroleague …”

From some fronts the idea is still maintained that in the NBA it is not defended as in other competitions. With the passage of time this idea penetrates public opinion thanks to the testimonies of people who have developed their work in basketball, as on this occasion he is in charge of promoting the legendary Croatian player Dino radja. In addition, it also usually enters as reasoning the comparison of high-level European basketball and national team matches organized by FIBA ​​as a counterweight to what happens in the NBA. One of the latest examples can be seen in the World Cup 2019, in which the United States remained in the quarterfinals and disappointed players of the stature of Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) or Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) with Serbia and Greece.

Radja is one of those who insists on defending that the NBA of the past, in which he played (from 1993 to 1997 as part of the Celtics roster), is better than the current one. In recent times the Balkan has declared things like the following: “The NBA became an All-Star where defense is not played, the numbers are unreasonably inflated”, “Everything is a continuous one against five”, “Everything is does for the statistics, people stop closing gaps so that others can do their numbers, “etc. Now come back to the load with that idea.

The legendary ex-player from Split puts in the shaker his reluctance with the NBA that is played today and how convinced he is that basketball in Europe is not valid for some of them. He has done it in a Serbian podcast dedicated to the Nuggets, the team in which the aforementioned Jokic (MVP candidate this year) plays.

“In the NBA he does not defend himself. When you come to Europe, you must do it with five guys who know what they are doing. That they cut your penetration, that they do not let you hunt offensive rebounds,” he says, later putting the example of his Croatia in qualifying for the 2016 Games. “We played Greece in the Pre-Olympics and that was the tactic. At that time Giannis [Antetokounmpo] He was already a good player, not the MVP but he was already at the top. We did not let him enter, we blocked him, we did not let him receive the ball in the counterattacks … He scored only four points, “he assures, emphasizing something that is true that with the Greek has been repeated.

“For example, this [Russell] Westbrook … Take him to Barcelona or CSKA and tell him to be the European champion: there is no possibility of that happening, “he said, mentioning one of the players who has the easiest time to make good numbers.

The United States, despite the fiasco in the last World Cup, has been chaining successes since 2010. It has linked two world golds with three Olympic golds until the rendezvous two years ago, and earning enough, which disassemble part of the theory from Radja on the competitiveness of the American style in the FIBA ​​championships.