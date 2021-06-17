Radja Nainggolan “mocks” Cristiano Ronaldo and Pogba after their actions with Coca Cola and Heineken

The former Belgian international Radja Nainggolan He parodied this Wednesday with bottles of alcohol the episodes in press conferences of the European Championship of the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and the French Paul Pogba, who respectively removed bottles of soda and beer from the table.

The Inter Milan player on loan to Cagliari, with a reputation for being a wayward, uploaded a “meme” to the social network Instagram with a photomontage of himself at a European Championship press conference with several bottles of alcohol on the table.

Also read: Club América: Mario Balotelli, the false rumor of the signing of the Eagles

“Come on, let’s laugh a little,” added the 33-year-old footballer, whom Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach for five years, stopped calling with the Red Devils, over an image with bottles of rum, vodka, bourbon and even cleaning alcohol.

Nainggolan’s joke comes after Ronaldo recalled two bottles of Coca-Cola on Monday and asked for water to be drunk, imitated on Tuesday by Paugba, who also removed a bottle of beer from the table where he appeared before the press.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content