The truth is that this news has us dancing like Thom Yorke in the video for “Lotus Flower”. And for the same reason, we do not let them wait another second. Radiohead has just announced a weekly series of live classic concerts in an attempt to keep its fans entertained. Tomorrow (April 9) the series begins with an offering from the Kid-A era, and will last until the quarantine ends.

To announce the big news of the day, Radiohead took to their Instagram account, and they announced that they would be releasing shows on YouTube weekly. “Until the restrictions resulting from [la] current situation is alleviated or we run out of shows ”, they wrote. “What will be the first? Nobody knows “they added. The series will start at 16:00 hours in Mexico City with the presentation of the band Live From a Tent In Dublin, which took place at the Punchestown Racecourse in 2000. Right here we leave the league so they do not have to look for anything.

Radiohead said in the statement: “Now that you have no choice whether or not you want a quiet night, we hereby present the first of several LIVE SHOWS from the Radiohead Public Library that are now coming to Radiohead’s YouTube channel”. The message was accompanied by live footage of the band playing their classic Kid A, “The National Anthem.”