About a month ago, Radiohead would be brightening up our quarantine with some fancy news. One that made us dance like Thom Yorke in “Lotus Flower”: the British would be releasing weekly concerts until the end of the quarantine.

Since that beautiful announcement, Radiohead has released four tremendous presentations covering much of its discography: Live From a Tent In Dublin (October 2000), Lollapalooza Berlin (September 2016), Buenos Aires (March 2009) and Coachella (April 2012).

Each and every one of these performances has been a special one in Radiohead’s career, but the one they announced today, it is one of the most important of all. At least for Jonny Greenwood …

In an announcement made through their social networks, the rockers announced that the next concert they would publish “It is easily and comfortably the best festival experience I have had in America,” Greenwood wrote.

The concert they speak of is their show at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in June 2006 based in Manchester, Tennessee. Somehow, and as they write in the ad, the British managed to trace the original audio of the concert to send us this gem that we need so much in these strange days.

The appointment to enjoy the premiere of this new concert is tomorrow, May 7 at 4 pm Mexico City time. With this information and without pretext, they can prepare the snack and refine their throat to get to Thom’s notes (yes ahaaaaa).

“I look forward to the heat, the dust and the smell of good southern whiskey coming back as well as the songs – and I hope we get back to live music soon.”Greenwood finished to lift the excitement to the fullest. Below we leave the video link, and his concert in Coachella in case the wait is too long …

See on YouTube

See on YouTube

