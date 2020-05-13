Pirates haunt Radiohead, one of the most important international pop rock bands of the last quarter century. The British group has uploaded to their Bandcamp page about 18 hours of unreleased material from Ok Computer, their most iconic album released in 1997.

In a statement, Radiohead member Jonny Greenwood said: “We were hacked last week: someone stole Thom’s minidisc file from the OK Computer era, and reportedly demanded $ 150,000 (€ 132,000). ) by the threat of releasing him. So instead of attending to their blackmail, we released the 18 hours in Bandcamp. It will only be for the next 18 days and for a price of 18 pounds (20 euros) So you can find out if we should have paid that ransom for our work ”.

Last week through Reddit, a web page for sharing content, a Google Docs emerged where more than 18 hours of music leaked from the Ok Computer recording sessions. These were recordings made by Thom Yorke in 18 minidiscs with unpublished content. The user also decided to upload it to YouTube, but the platform quickly removed it, as it infringed on copyright. Among the material now broadcast by Radiohead, you can hear the true origins of Last Flowers, the original version of Lift, or a rather interesting instrumental exploration that led him to create True Love Waits.

Following this incident, the gang has also reported that all proceeds from this unpublished material from Ok Computer will go to the Extinction Rebellion, the socio-political movement that uses nonviolent resistance to protest against climate degradation, loss of biodiversity and the risk of human extinction and ecological collapse.

