In recent days a lot of bands have done something for their fans while most are in the middle of the quarantine for the coronavirus. Nevertheless no one is raffling as much as RadioheadBecause for a few months they have turned their website into a huge virtual library and They recently announced that they would premiere concerts daily on the same website while the contingency ends.

Despite all this, it seems the band has some other surprises in store for fans. In an interview that NME did to Ed O’Brien –Who is about to release Earth, his first solo album–, they asked the guitarist if they were planning to do something for the 20th anniversary of two important albums in his career, Kid A (2000) and Amnesiac (2001), and we can probably have something special to celebrate.

Ed said that due to the nature of the pandemic, It would be difficult to do something like what happened in 2017, when they released the reissue of the acclaimed OK Computer, where in addition to remastering tracks such as “Paranoid Android”, “Airbag”, “Karma Police” and more, they included three B sides: “I Promise”, “Man of War” and “Lift”. But despite all the world situation, They plan to release something similar so that fans can listen to a little more of these Radiohead days, so we can only wait for us to be surprised.

And to finish, of course it was inevitable to ask Ed about the future of Radiohead –To be exact a new album–, because at the beginning of the year they said that for now they would give the band a year off. Although this was news that turned fans down, It seems that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, since with everything and the pandemic, the members are in contact and talking about new music: