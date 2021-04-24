Radioactive remnants of the Cold War found in honey produced in the US half a century later

Jars of honey made in the United States

A study published in Nature Communications confirms the presence in plants and animals of Cesium-137 released in nuclear tests in the 1950s and 1960s

A Cold War aftertaste lingers in America. If Robert Duval in Apocalypse Now immortalized that “What a delight to smell of napalm in the morning!” Today you can say, “Nothing is comparable to the radioactive cesium in my toast.”

Because if you open a jar of honey today in the state of North Carolina (United States), you may end up consuming radioactive remains from nuclear explosions that occurred in the 50s and 60s in the state of Nevada.

This is clear from a study carried out by the College of William and Mary, in Williamsburg (New York) published in Nature Communications, which has detected radioactive Cesium-137 particles in cultured honey today.

How is it possible?

During the Cold War, in the midst of the nuclear escalation, the United States carried out hundreds of nuclear tests by detonating hundreds of atomic bombs in a controlled manner. In total, they were 1,054 nuclear tests, between 1945 and 1992.

The explosions launched radioactive cesium into the atmosphere, which, driven by the wind, traveled thousands of kilometers and ended up settling on the ground in the form of microparticles.

The prevailing winds were driving them east. The rains leaked out the radioactive cesium, which ended up being absorbed by plants that they confused it with one of its basic nutrients, potassium. Despite the passage of five decades, the vegetation and the soil maintain remains of radioactive particles from explosions that occurred half a century ago.

How did they check it?

It all started from a study initiated by the professor of Geology James Kaste. He asked his students to bring a local product from their vacation spots around Easter.

One of his students brought a jar of handcrafted honey in Raleigh (North Carolina). The honey contained 100 times higher levels of Cesium than the rest of local products collected in the trial.

Kates wondered if the bees were collecting nectar from plants with radioactive debris, the product of Cold War trials.

So, they went one step further: they collected 122 honey samples handcrafted in various locations in the eastern United States to see if they all had high levels of Cesium-137.

68 samples contained more than 0.03 bq of radioactivity, 870,000 radioactive cesium atoms per tablespoon. The record was taken by a honey produced in Florida, with 19.1 bq.

No health risk

The finding shows that radioactivity is still present in plants and animals decades after nuclear tests. But there is no health risk, since the radioactive cesium remains are far from the 1,200 bq of the alert level established by the Food and Drug Administration.

Kates assures that this concentration it was up to ten times higher in the 70s of the last century, but there are no records. To reach this conclusion, he parallels the radioactive remains found in milk samples, a product whose radioactivity has been monitored in the United States since the 1960s.