Radioactive fallout remains found in US honey

There is no health risk

The authors have insisted that the levels of cesium-137 found in honey are well below the limits established by health authorities to consider it dangerous to health and withdraw it from the market. “We are not telling people not to eat honey, I actually eat more honey since I started this project.”, Explains the researcher.

Cesium-137 has a half-life of around 30 years and remains the dominant form of ionizing radiation pollution in the environment even 60 years after the end of nuclear testing. The infiltration of cesium-137 into the human diet has long been a concern, and many studies were done in the 1980s to determine safe levels. For example, much higher levels of cesium-137 were detected in many milk samples than those found in the honey samples in this work, and they were never withdrawn from the market because they were considered safe limits.

A problem for insects?

Although the traces of radioactive isotopes that persist in the environment do not pose a risk to human health, insects could be another matter. “What we see today is only a small fraction of the radiation that was present during the 1960s and 1970s,” the scientists explain. “And we can’t say for sure if cesium-137 has something to do with declining bee populations. “

Kaste hopes his work will serve as an example of the long life of environmental pollutants, particularly the often unpredictable ways in which pollutants can circulate in the environment. Cesium-137, he explains, is an “inherited pollutant” that remains with us as nuclear decay halves its presence every three decades.