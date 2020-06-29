Instead, Russia claims that its nuclear plants are operating normally and the origin of such an increase in radioactive isotopes is unknown.

By: Web Writing

Russia.- During this weekend, the word Chernobyl It became a trend on social media shortly after several Nordic countries reported an increase in the number of radioactive isotopes.

However, according to official information, this increase in radioactivity figures is unrelated to the 1986 nuclear accident at the Chernobyl in Pripyat, Ukraine.

On the other hand, the true origin of this ‘radioactive cloud’ is located in the west of Russia. The cause is believed to be that a fuel element in a nuclear power plant suffered damage.

However, the authorities of Russia they claim that the two nuclear plants in the Leningrad and Kola region operated regularly.

Could it be that the cause was a nuclear test in Russia?

Specialists Sweden, Norway and Finland They claimed that records of small amounts of radioactive isotopes not harmful to health were kept in the southern part of the Scandinavian and Arctic peninsula.

In addition to the above, the executive secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty issued a tweet confirming that the increase in isotopes occurred in RussiaHowever, the exact origin is unknown.

22/23 June 2020, RN #IMS station SEP63 #Sweden ???? detected 3isotopes; Cs-134, Cs-137 & Ru-103 associated w / Nuclear fission @ higher[ ] than usual levels (but not harmful for human health). The possible source region in the 72h preceding detection is shown in orange on the map. pic.twitter.com/ZeGsJa21TN – Lassina Zerbo (@SinaZerbo) June 26, 2020

A wave of memes is unleashed when you think it came from Chernobyl