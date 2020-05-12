Communication continues to be one of the most valuable instruments in our times, and programs that are offering positive news and that shed light on ignorance of current issues are a breath of encouragement for all.

This is the case of the radio program “Camino al sol”, which has reached its eighth anniversary this month with an enthusiastic team that has lost neither its north (offering the friendly side of the news), nor the pleasant way to do it.

This new year is received like all of us who live this new order of things from the coronavirus pandemic, adapting but without the signal ceasing to arrive every day from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. through Station 97.7 .

“It is our proposal to suggest to our listeners themes that help them look at their daily lives with different perspectives, to act, to improve, to grow”, defends Reynaldo Infante, who together with Cinthia Ortiz and Zobeida Ramírez, lead the space produced by Laura Sofía Incarnation, and in which they have decided to take on several challenges.

The first of these, as explained by Infante, involves producing a program with content that is interesting enough for the audience to come and stay to make suggestions and develop themes that transform both the audience and themselves who make the program. .

At this time, like many other spaces, its drivers do their work from home, abiding by the recommendations for social distancing, which has been another challenge, since being in remote places the team must maintain the spark and spontaneity, and at the same time also, understanding that social networks are new media, and are available at any time the audience wants on its website www.caminoalsol.do.

Constants

“Camino al sol” celebrates its eight years with a grateful team for being able to keep up with the ideal of the beginning. “We feel the joy of fulfilling this time on the air by being faithful to our values ​​and principles, maintaining the essence that made us air on the first day, and counting and finding wonderful people who make the proposal more robust,” says Infante, happy. to continue in a competitive and changing environment.

Travel.

“It has been a time well spent. We have had conversations to grow, investigated in topics and ideas to broaden our perspectives, we have laughed, we have known and explored, and we have traveled this path very well accompanied, “values ​​Reynaldo Infante.

.