Radio, companion in times of crisis

Radio is more alive than ever and, although the format has changed, the important thing is that it continues to play an important role in society. So much so that, in the pandemic we are experiencing, it has once again proven to be an essential means of information. In fact, it is the one that obtains the best marks in the treatment of information on Covid-19, as it is considered the most universal, simple and accessible medium.

And we must not forget that radio has always stood out in crisis situations. History in Spain proves it: the well-known night of the transistors after the coup of February 23, 1981 or the attacks of March 11 in Madrid are just some examples. But it has also done it in natural disasters around the world, such as typhoons, hurricanes or earthquakes, where it has been the protagonist medium. It is fundamentally due to the fact that it knows how to react quickly by responding to those difficult situations, since it is the means that best adapts, that is, it is not even necessary the electric current to be connected.

The radio is a good companion

The perception that listeners have of radio is also an important ingredient in understanding its contribution in times of crisis. The most relevant factor in this regard is that it is considered the medium that conveys the most credibility and trust, something crucial in situations of uncertainty. In those moments is precisely when we seek to have more information, but we also want it to be reliable, that it comes from a trusted source.

Well, radio meets that criteria. And not only that, it also has a beneficial psychological effect due to that feeling of company, closeness and well-being that we hear from listening to their programs and especially hearing the familiar voice of the announcer. Therefore, some studies show that it has significant therapeutic power. Not only does it provide us with health information through specific programs, but it also helps to alleviate the psychological consequences of experiencing a traumatic or uncertain situation such as the current one.

What has changed on the radio with the pandemic?

Radio has once again shown that it is a reference medium. And I say that it “has returned” because, as has happened in other conflict situations, its consumption in the pandemic has increased due, in part, to the need to have information about the disease and its evolution. The media studies have registered an increase globally, both in the number of listening hours and in the number of listeners. In the specific case of Spain, we have changed listening habits. During the confinement, the radio was part of the family environment, being listened to in places that were unusual until now, such as the living room. The devices used have also varied, since now we do it more through mobile phones, with smart speakers and online.

For their part, stations have also had to adapt to the new situation by modifying their programming, while radio professionals have made a significant effort working from home with limited resources, especially at the beginning of the crisis. Despite this, the technical simplicity of the radio has been an ally in this regard, since it has made it possible to develop broadcasts on a regular basis.

Main radio initiatives as a result of Covid-19

With the arrival of the pandemic, radio stations around the world have responded with initiatives of all kinds.

Many stations have dedicated special programs or podcasts to the pandemic, some with current information such as, In time of the pandemic by El Español, or Everything that is known about the COVID-19 pandemic by Cadena Ser. Some reviewing history or the causes of the pandemic, others reflecting reality and its effects, such as the BBC’s Coronavirus Global Update.

There are also those who have shown a clear vocation of service trying to resolve doubts about the disease. In addition, there have been initiatives aimed at entertainment such as musical concerts with a large participation of artists. An example is how Cadena 100 used the song Resistiré del Duo Dinamico as an anthem for the pandemic, with the sole objective of encouraging us at a time of so much uncertainty and hopelessness.

Competitions have also been organized to promote creativity and innovation where listeners have had to demonstrate their ingenuity, with the counterpart of having been distracted during confinement.

And solidarity actions could not be lacking to help and support those most affected by this pandemic, as did the listeners of Cadena 100, who sent radios to hospitals so that the sick could listen to music. With all this, the power of mobilization that radio has in times of crisis is demonstrated once again.

In the solitude of a hospital room, a residence, a house, the radio, and that intimate and familiar voice of the announcer, makes us feel that we are accompanied, it covers us, it amuses us, it distracts us, that is, like listeners have stated: “it helps us psychologically to overcome this situation”.

So long live radio! Through whatever format.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

