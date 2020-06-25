The access version costs 48,400 euros and has 184 horses

The most powerful of the Series 4 reaches up to 374 horses

The BMW 4 Series 2021 is the new generation of a coupe that, since its introduction in June 2020, has had three petrol and four diesel engines ranging from 184 to 374 horsepower. It will arrive at Spanish dealerships in October 2020 and its starting price is 48,400 euros.

He BMW 4 Series 2021 It is the second generation of a model that was originally born in 2013 as a spin-off of the BMW 3 Series when it stopped selling in its three-door body. Its design is inspired by the BMW Concept 4, presented at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

BMW SERIES 4 2021: EXTERIOR

The most distinctive feature of BMW 4 Series 2021 It is the adoption of a huge front grille that grows in size to occupy almost the entire height of the nose, a circumstance that gives it a unique image in the range of vehicles of the brand. It is consistent with the design line that the 2019 concept car already anticipated.

The profile of the grille is supported by a sharper and more horizontal optical group of LED technology, which contributes to generating a more aggressive look for the sports car. The side image is cleaner, but the rear restores the personality of the front axle with thin and prominent lights, and much more marked volumes. The diffuser area grows in size, like the exhaust outlets, which adopt a trapezoidal shape.

One might think that BMW wanted to like the design of the grille, but from Germany they point out that the end result “reflects the high needs for engine cooling.” They are convinced that its design will cause a furor in the Chinese market, so it would not be surprising that this same philosophy finds accommodation in other models of the brand as generations are renewed.

BMW presumes that the center of gravity is 21 millimeters lower than in the BMW 3 Series and that the rear axle is 23 millimeters wider, with a perfect weight distribution of 50-50.

As standard, the headlights are led and the shock absorbers are sporty cut. Optionally, you can buy adaptive led headlights with BMW Laserlight technology. An M Sport suspension can also be installed for harder shock absorbers. Also available are an Adaptive M suspension with electronic damper control, red or blue M Sport brakes, and M Sport differential.

BMW 4 SERIES 2021: INTERIOR

The interior of the BMW 4 Series 2021 It is basically the same as that of the BMW 3 Series of the G20 generation, which ultimately means that the instrument panel is now digital and that a digital touch screen comes to preside over the top of the center console, in line with all their contemporary models.

BMW has revised its head-up display system, whose projection is now 70% higher. The driver’s instrument panel shows the vehicle and the objects around it.

Navigation uses BMW Maps technology, which calculates routes based on real-time traffic conditions. The multimedia system is compatible with AppleCarPlay and also Android Auto, It offers wifi connectivity and remote updates that will improve the functions of the vehicle and its technological benefits.

From Germany they point out that the interior of the new 4 Series is quieter than in the first generation. The windshield, which is 24 millimeters longer, is made of a material the brand calls ‘acoustic glass’. The air conditioner is trizonal as standard. As an option, you can purchase the Welcome Light Carpet, a Harman Kardon sound system and auxiliary controls for the climate control operable from the mobile phone and the BMW Display Key control key.

BMW 4 SERIES 2021: EQUIPMENT

Among the available options the package stands out M Sport Package ProIt includes the eight-speed Steptronic Sport sports automatic transmission, 19-inch alloy M wheels and a revised interior design.

The driving aids include as standard the frontal collision warning with automatic brake control and the lane departure warning with automatic direction correction. The BMW Speed ​​Limit Info technology, a speed limit indicator, which recognizes the maximum speed of the road and alerts the driver when it is prohibited to overtake is also standard.

In option, the buyer can acquire the technology Driving Assistant Professional, which includes an assistant of direction and lane control, active side collision protection with emergency warning light and evasion assistant, which preconditions the brakes in case of detecting an obstacle on the road.

It comes standard with front and rear parking sensors. In option, the buyer can acquire the parking assistant, with rear view camera and panoramic vision. The technology BMW Drive Recorder It can transform the signal they capture into video, which is especially useful in the event of an accident.

The sportiest face of the BMW 4 Series 2021 is achieved with accessories M Performance, which can be incorporated into different key points of the vehicle. For example, for the exterior there are 20-inch M Performance forged light-alloy wheels in a matte Jet Black finish, a carbon fiber front grille, a new front splitter, and a side skirt.

Elements such as the steering wheel can be incorporated into the cabin M Performance, welcome door plates and some interior trim panels in a carbon fiber design.

Finally, the escape BMW M PerformanceIn addition to powerful engine acoustics and a stainless steel sports silencer, it also adds a more aggressive visual accent to the rear of the vehicle, where it is paired with trapezoidal terminals.

BMW 4 SERIES 2021: MECHANICAL

The BMW 4 Series 2021 can be purchased in seven different versions. Three are gasoline and four are Diesel. All the Diesel and the top of the gasoline range are mild-hybrid, with an electric plus of 11 horses that ultimately improves consumption and emissions.

In gasoline, the basic version is the 420i Coupe, which equips a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine. Delivers 184 horsepower with a maximum torque of 300 Newton meter. It reaches 240 kilometers / hour and accelerates from 0 to 100 in 7.5 seconds.

It is followed by 430i Coupe, which also adopts a 2.0-liter in-line four-cylinder engine, but raises it to 258 horsepower with a maximum torque of 400 Newton meter. The top speed goes to 250 kilometers / hour and its acceleration from 0 to 100, to 5.8 seconds.

The top of the range in gasoline is the M400i xDrive Coupe. In this case, the engine is a six-cylinder in-line and features 48-volt microhybridization that gives it an extra 11 horsepower on-time. The engine has 3.0 liters and delivers 374 horsepower with a torque of 500 Newton meter. Its top speed is 250 km / hour; Accelerates from 0 to 100 in 4.5 seconds.

In Dieselopen fire the 420 Coupe. It is an inline four-cylinder engine with 48 volt microhybridization. It has 2.0 liters and stands at 190 horsepower. Its top speed is 240 kilometers / hour. Accelerates from 0 to 100 in 7.1 seconds.

It is followed by 420d xDrive Coupe, which emulates the figures of the previous variant, but introduces the xDrive all-wheel drive. Its top speed is 238 kilometers / hour and it accelerates from 0 to 100 in 7.4 seconds.

In March 2021 the 430d xDrive Coupe. Equip an inline six-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid technology. It has 3.0 liters. It delivers 286 horsepower with a maximum torque of 650 Newton meter, with a top speed of 250 km / hour and an acceleration from 0 to 100 of 5.2 seconds.

The top of the range in Diesel is the M440d xDrive Coupe, also available in March 2021. In this case, the 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid technology rises to 340 horsepower. It is limited to 250 km / hour, but gains acceleration. Complete 0 to 100 in 4.7 seconds.

All versions come standard with an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. As an option, a Steptronic Sport automatic transmission can be purchased for a more competitive cut.

BMW 4 SERIES 2021: PRICES

He BMW 4 Series 2021 It will be available in Spain from 48,400 euros on the 420i version, from 52,500 euros on the 430i, from 74,300 euros on the M440i xDrive and from 49,350 euros on the 420d. They will hit dealerships in October 2020. In 2021, the 430d xDrive and M440d xDrive will debut, which are still priceless.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/25/2020 BMW presents the M Performance accessories for the 4 Series. 06/15/2020 Prices for the BMW 4 Series are confirmed. 06/01/2020 The BMW 4 Series 2021 is presented.

