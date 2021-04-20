Radical and liberal feminism, are they incompatible?

We will tell you a little about the history of feminism. (Photo: iStock)

It is theory and also movement. His main influences are the radical and liberal feminismBut what do they mean? Are they incompatible?

Feminism, as theory studied from the academy is on par with other theories such as Marxist and the positivism.

As movement, It is a heterogeneous struggle because over time there have been different positions according to the contexts and origins of the women who participate, she explains Daniela villegas, from the Center for Gender Research and Studies (CIEG) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Feminism, radical and liberal?

Liberal feminism

The liberal feminism was born in the first feminist wave dating from the 19th century.

“At first, women fought for the right to vote in England and the United States. Although it was a collective struggle, with the passage of time he gets involved with the economic liberalism, the political liberalism theoryEven in English-speaking spaces, it is linked to an economic individualism, ”says Villegas.

The doctor in Latin American studies, Layla SanchezShe adds that in liberal feminism, women sought to be part of the exploitative capitalist economic-political system of the time.

The women of that stage, also known as suffragettesNot only did they fight for the right to vote to be recognized as citizens, something that today seems like common sense.

“They also sought the right for girls and women to receive an education, they demanded labor rights, which implied including them in that economic and political system, because lWomen worked a lot, but there was no economic remuneration commensurate with what they did”.

Among the representatives of this founding liberal feminism is Mary Wollstonecraft, with his work Vindication of the rights of women.

As well as other thinkers who preceded with ideas about women’s rights such as the French Olympe de Gouges.

Radical feminism

Shortly after, socialist feminism and anarchist feminism emerged. Rosa Luxemburg, Alexandra Kollontai Y Clara Zetkin they would add topics such as the freedom to choose to be mothers to the discussion.

In his time his ideas did not bring together collectives, but they would be taken up again in the second wave of the feminist movement.

Daniela Villegas locates the radical feminism in the 60s and 70s of the 20th century in the United States and England.

“Groups of women, collectively, They seek to throw away the fundamental structures of the patriarchy, they question and criticize them in areas such as sexuality and political rights. This feminism returns to its collective origins, fighting against the individualization that comes from capitalism and economic neoliberalism ”.

By then, it was already evident that the right to vote and be voted was not enough.

This second wave feminist also known as neofeminism, especially the anti-capitalist side, criticizes liberal feminism and takes up the ideas of other thinkers.

What does radical feminism mean?

Layla Sánchez expresses that “radical feminism turns to see women from the inside, from the domestic space where a series of violence is carried out.”

He warns that radicalism does not mean that it is a position closed to debate, it means that it touches the root of the problem “And this is in the inequality that exists in the house. Hence the phrase ‘the personal is political’ by Kate Millet ”.

Issues such as rape, menstruation, abortion, who brings more money to the house and unpaid work enter the feminist agenda.

It states that they have to root out these inequalities in the family, the house, the work spaces, because what is the use of voting and being part of other macrostructures or public policies if inside the house women are mistreated and have up to triple days.

This movement is inspired by the ideas of Simone de Beauvoir, who in the 1940s wrote The Second Sex and Broken Woman, fundamental reading texts, according to the researcher on communication and feminism issues.

In the second wave there is already a construction of feminist theory fed by the ideas of anthropologists, philosophers, psychologists, biologists, sociologists.

This movement opens the way to the reflection of the lesbofeminism and they are integrated into the political debate and contribute many ideas because there is a questioning regarding the masculine as an oppressor of the feminine.

According to Daniela Villegas “the struggle of radical feminists is the heart of feminism itself. It is against the neoliberal patriarchal system that affects everyone, but primarily women because they have stayed in the private space for a long time doing housework and when they go out to the labor market they do not always have the same salaries as their peers. There is no parity or horizontality ”.

(Illustration: Tec de Monterrey / Storytellers Program)

Its configuration in Mexico

Feminism thrives on all streams. In the 70s, feminists fought against violence against women, for sexual and reproductive rights collectively.

The United Nations (UN), after 1975 when the Year of Women was celebrated in Mexico, began to send financial resources to create non-governmental organizations.

After being autonomous, they institutionalize, assume political positions, form cadres, explains Villegas.

“Autonomous feminists criticize – in a way – that institutionalization removed the radicality of the feminist movement. But the movement was so spontaneous that there were no leadership cadres, no resources, and no possibility of expanding public policies for the majority. I believe that both groups are necessary with their particularities and their spaces for political participation ”, he comments.

Layla Sánchez, professor at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of the UNAM, adds that the contributions of Alaide Foppa, Graciela Hierro and others, who opened space in the academy and within the institutions, with their work took very important steps.

The third and fourth waves of feminism

It is considered that the third wave begins in the 1990s with approaches such as intersectionality where the voices of black, indigenous, transsexual, and Islamic women enter.

A fourth wave begins in the 21st century, it is considered a heterogeneous, branched movement, with different ways of putting feminism into practice.

“The subject of feminism, and the theoretical debate continues, is the woman, but which one? The white, middle class, westernized, the black woman, the indigenous woman or the mestizo. The concept of intersectionality continues in this debate, which is very necessary in the multiplicity of geographical, ethnic, racial, class and religious contexts, ”says Villegas, a specialist in cultural studies and feminist activism.

Contemporary feminists once again leave the institutional and take to the streets with new expressions of radicalism.

“Young women, fed up and tired of the lack of justice in Mexico and the world, coming together with various ideas, paint monuments and walls, build barricades, occupy facilities. We are living in a very interesting but very difficult time, I call it the violet wave because it reactivated historical demands, ”says Layla Sánchez.

