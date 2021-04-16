radiation zones appear and you can become a zombie

We know that next week we can enjoy a special event in Warzone which, apparently, will change the immediate future of battle royale. However, from the current week they are being presented strange situations in Verdansk. During the last hours, the community reported the appearance of two radiation zones spanning Tavorks Park and the prison. Although it is possible to enter the contaminated regions, it does not take long for players to ‘die’.

The most interesting thing, however, is that if you die in this area you become a zombie. Yes, as Warzone’s first Halloween event happened. It should be mentioned that to transform into an undead it is necessary to play in the company of a squad. Namely, does not work in “Solos”. The abilities of the zombies are the same that we already knew in October 2020: taking huge jumps, throwing gas blasts or electromagnetic impulses.

Players who land at Ship Wreck or Prison in Verdansk and die to the damage can turn into Zombies. This only happens if you’re playing in teams (doesn’t work in solos). Vid: @jackfrags pic.twitter.com/5h30ExkFzZ – Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) April 15, 2021

In fact, Activision itself has already ruled on the unexpected events of Warzone: “An important contagion warning for the Gora Dam following the movement of hostile forces from the southwestern areas. All current threat mutations are believed to be present in this area. Consider them as extremely dangerous. The current conclusion is that the Vodianoy, a tanker last sighted leaving port, released this chemical pollutant. “

Another point that we cannot miss is that the level of contamination shown by the Verdansk terminals finally reached 100%. This remained at 5% after the arrival of the oil tanker at the port. Let’s not forget that, in recent weeks, zombies have been appearing in different important locations on the map. Will we see a nuclear attack on Warzone to eliminate the zombie threat? Theories point to it.

Now, seeing the destruction of Verdansk does not mean that we will say goodbye to this place in a definitive way. The latest leaks indicate that Warzone’s “new map” it is still Verdansk, but with a setting adapted to the Cold War. If this happens, someone – Activision – will have to give an explanation as to why the battle royale moved into the past. The great mystery will be solved very soon, although you can already prepare yourself with the following cinematic:

